Medikal gifts Criss Waddle an iPhone 12 Pro and GH¢5,000 for airtime

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Ghana’s Santa Medikal, is still giving out Christmas gifts and this time he flew on his magic sleigh led by his reindeer to Tema, to surprise his boss Criss Waddle, with an iPhone 12 and GH¢5000 for airtime.



Days ago, Medikal showered praises on Criss Waddle for being there for him during his underground days.



Medikal tweeted that whatever he has achieved and yet to achieve is to the glory of Criss Waddle.



In showing his appreciation to Criss Waddle, he stormed his house and gifted him an iPhone 12 Pro and GH¢5,000 for airtime.





