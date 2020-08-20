Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Medikal drops wild bikini photo of Fella Makafui to wish her happy birthday

Fella Makafui bikini photo

Fella Makafui is marking her birthday today and her husband is showing the other side of his wife that people haven't seen before.



The actress turns 25 today and her husband, Medikal, is celebrating her with an attention-grabbing photo. The rapper shared a bikini photo of Fella Makafui that leaves her assets on display.



Wishing her a happy 25th birthday with the post, he wrote "Happy birthday rich Man’s wife. Love you boo, too many much more plenty blessings".



The post, in less than an hour, has gathered 40 likes and over 1000 comments.



Colleague rapper, Okyeame Kwame, commenting on the photo said "Rappers and big behind. It got Kanye. It got me and now it has arrested you. Happy Birthday beautiful. Thanks for making my younger Bro smile. @amgmedikal".



Meanwhile, the actress who is pregnant with her first child for the rapper replied his post, saying that "I Love You, Daddy. Thank you for making this day a special one ???????? Wolf you".





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.