Medikal drops subtle message amidst Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy stadium saga

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has put up a cryptic tweet in the midst of the ongoing brouhaha between the camps of the two biggest dancehall acts in Ghana, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.



This comes after some social media users questioned why Medikal was silent on the issue.



Medikal was cited as a partner in the upcoming Freedom Wave concert but has maintained social media silence, while Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex have been vocal about issues surrounding the stadium venue.



However, Medikal finally posted a message on his Twitter handle, on September 20, more than 15 hours after Shatta Wale started his rants, Medikal made a cryptic tweet.



The post read; “We no de fear the gun, we fear the one behind the gun”.



While there’s very little context to go on, some social media users speculated that the tweet was in reference to Shatta Wale citing Stonebwoy’s shooting incident at the VGMAs as well as other unconfirmed reports of Stonebwoy brandishing guns in some altercations.



Background



Social media went into a frenzy in the late hours of September 19, 2023, after Shatta Wale dropped a scathing 40-minute video lambasting Stonebwoy for scheduling his “Ashaiman to the World+BHIM concert+Fifth Dimension Homecoming” concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, which is the same venue as Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave concert.



Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of deliberately sabotaging his concert and of conniving with the president’s daughter to make sure



Stonebwoy’s camp responded, saying they had already booked and paid for the venue way before Shatta Wale.





