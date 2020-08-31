Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Medikal dedicates award to Eno Barony

Rapper Medikal and Eno Barony

Rapper Medikal who just won the Hiplife song of the year at the just-ended 21st edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has dedicated his award to Eno Barony.



He took to his twitter page to celebrate the female rapper who is arguably one of the finest rappers ever to emerge from Ghana.



The Swoutom bred rapper dedicated his award to Eno after her diss video to Charter House went rife on the local cyberspace this morning.



Still in the course of expressing his respect and love for Eno by successively pouring compliments on her, Medikal also asserted that his sudden and dramatic love for Eno is backed by black magic which he confidently believes is “for boys”.





