Medikal can’t try me and he knows it – Sista Afia boasts

Musician Sista Afia and Rapper Medikal

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has boasted about her capabilities when it comes to lyrical battle and song composition.



The ‘Jeje’ singer told Sammy Flex in an interview on Zylofon FM’s ‘Showbiz Agenda’ program that there is no way Medikal can face her when it comes to music.



She made this statement to clarify that Medikal was not the one who wrote her diss songs to Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz.



Sista Afia further disclosed that Ayesem contributed to some of the rap lines in the diss song but not the entire lyrics.



“It is not a lie that Ayesem contributed to some of the rap lines during the time I was beefing Freda Rhymz. It wasn’t Medikal and that was why I was pissed. I have been close to him so definitely I might pick a few things from him but it doesn’t mean he writes for me. Medikal knows he can’t try me when it comes to music, so he leaves me to do my thing. So yes, Ayesem gave me some rap lines in my beef songs. I twisted some and some were very deadly. I dropped the very deadly ones,” she stated.





