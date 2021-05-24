Medikal ‘blacks out’ on set during United Showbiz

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, was captured in an unconscious state on set during UTV’s United Showbiz held on Saturday May 22, 2019.



The rapper who was asked by the host, Abeiku Santana to share his fatherhood experiences ‘went off’ for close to a minute before he suddenly regained consciousness.



With his dark shades on, Medikal sat still on the couch as he was repeatedly asked the same question for two consecutive times without an answer.



Abeiku Santana sat in for the regular host Nana Ama McBrown who is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her husband.



Medikal and AY Poyoo were the guests for this particular edition of United Showbiz.



The two musicians performed hit songs and also shared their opinion on some trending issues in the entertainment industry.



