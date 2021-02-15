Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal angrily disses fans, chases them away from his car

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has angrily lambasted some of his fans who attempted to ask him for money.



In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the AMG businessman was captured yelling at the group of young men and also chasing them away from his car in an angry tone.



This was after they engulfed the rapper with appellations while some took out their phones in a quest to catch a glimpse of the rapper.



Although it is unclear where the incident took place, Medikal furiously attacked his fans saying:



“Make una leave my car en body with that kind bullshit. Make una go search for your own money. Stop begging for money. You become poor once you start begging people for money. Go look for money,” he said.



His actions however attracted several interesting comments with some social media users blasting him for being rude.



“Money really dey change people,” A Twitter user wrote

“nanso 3b3n wanya sika,” another wrote



However, these tweeps were of the view that Sarkodie would not have gotten away with similar conduct as Ghanaians have on several occasions tagged the ‘Ofeetso’ hitmaker as a stingy man.



“I swear. So many artistes get away with things that Sarkodie would have been slandered for. I don't know if it has anything to do with their expectation of him or their perception of him.”



“dem go talk say Kabutey be stingy.”



“Sarkodie will never say this either."



“Yoo obidi just suffer oo.”



Watch the post with its comments below









I swear. So many artistes gets away with things that Sarkodie would have been slandered for. I don't know if it has anything to do with their expectation of him or their perception of him — Lino Sarkcess (@mikelino_1) February 15, 2021

money really dey change people — strax ??????????? (@strax_18) February 15, 2021

dem go talk say Kabutey be stingy — ????Ganyobi ???? Nii Odai™ ???????????????????????????? (@psalmdavids) February 15, 2021

Yoo obidi just suffer oo???????? — Kofi Swych (@KSwych) February 15, 2021

dem go talk say Kabutey be stingy — ????Ganyobi ???? Nii Odai™ ???????????????????????????? (@psalmdavids) February 15, 2021