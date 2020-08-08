Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Medikal and Fella Makafui welcome first child

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Medikal and wife Fella Makafui have welcomed their first child five months after their traditional marriage.



Close source reveals to sammykaymedia.com that Fella has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.



Medikal took to his instagram page yesterday, Friday, 8th August, 2020 to announce the official release of his new release “Odo” featuring King Promise.



The video had scenes of Fella Makafui showing off her baby bump but the real intent of the “Odo” video release by Medikal was to celebrate his wife and congratulate her for giving him a child.



Fella on the other hand also posted on her social media handle with a caption, “Glory be to God"

