You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 29Article 1757816

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personalities share expectations for 2023 VGMAs scheduled for May 6

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Abrantepa with his panelists play videoAbrantepa with his panelists

The 24th Ghana Music Awards is set to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 6 after what has been described by some pundits as a successful Xperience Concert in Ho.

The nominations were revealed by the event organisers, Charterhouse, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and music lovers are hoping to have a good show on the night of the main event.

Competing for the topmost award – Artiste of the Year – are:
• Black Sherif
• Stonebwoy
• Sarkodie
• King Promise
• Camidoh
• KiDi
• Piesie Esther
• Joe Mettle

Ahead of the event, Abrantepa sits with his able panelists on E-Forum for their expectations. This episode of the show focuses on organization and performance.

Watch the show below.