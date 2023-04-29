Media personalities share expectations for 2023 VGMAs scheduled for May 6

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The 24th Ghana Music Awards is set to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 6 after what has been described by some pundits as a successful Xperience Concert in Ho.
The nominations were revealed by the event organisers, Charterhouse, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and music lovers are hoping to have a good show on the night of the main event.
Competing for the topmost award – Artiste of the Year – are:
• Black Sherif
• Stonebwoy
• Sarkodie
• King Promise
• Camidoh
• KiDi
• Piesie Esther
• Joe Mettle
Ahead of the event, Abrantepa sits with his able panelists on E-Forum for their expectations. This episode of the show focuses on organization and performance.
Watch the show below.