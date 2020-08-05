Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Media, fans force us to live lavishly - Strongman

Ghanaian raper, Strongman Burner

Ghanaian rap artiste, Strongman Burner, known personally as Vincent Osei Kwaku, has confessed that most celebrities living lavishly is as a result of pressure from the media and some fans.



Speaking on the Ayekoo After-Drive show with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer, he stated that music in Ghana is a competition which requires a lot of money and that anyone who says otherwise is a liar.



He expunged that due to petty talks from some fans and the media, celebrities are forced to keep up a certain grand lifestyle even if they don’t want to and this is where the competition comes in.



Strongman said, “I don’t want to mention names but I quite remember, if a lady repeats a wig for about four to five times, so long as she’s an artist and a public figure, people talk about it.



As soon as she uploads a picture in the same wig, someone will leave a comment like ‘by now it’s even smelling’ or ‘won’t you change your wig for once’, and this makes the artist feel bad so they join in the competition even if they don’t want to”.



He noted that the music business is not one that tolerates ‘I don’t care’ lifestyles. Following this, DJ Advicer asked him the number of shoes that he buys in a month to keep up with his celebrity lifestyle to which he replied that,



“I have a lot of shoes and you know that most shoes go out of fashion but start to trend again after a while so what I do is after wearing one shoe, I keep it till it goes out of style and when it comes back in the trends, I wear it again at least once, then leave it again”.





