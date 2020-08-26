Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Marriage is not my priority now – MzVee

MzVee

Ghanaian Afrobeat and dancehall diva, MzVee, has said she is not ready for marriage at the moment.



MzVee, who revealed that she is currently very single, says tying the knot may not happen any time soon.



When asked whether marriage is part of her plans right now, she stated that “I don’t know oo, Ohemaa. Not now”.



She was speaking about her song, Baddest Boss, in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM’s mid-morning show dubbed Y’adwumanie.



Though not ready to walk down the aisle, MzVee disclosed that she would like to settle down with a young man who is Godfearing, hardworking and wears a suit with a tie.



The ‘Borkor Borkor’ hitmaker further maintained her stance that she is not in a relationship with Mugeez of R2Bees fame despite several speculations on social media after she posted a picture of them.



She stressed that “he [Mugeez] is my brother… I don’t think about him like that”.



Touching on her single – Baddest Boss – she said the song is doing well in the industry.



According to MzVee, the warm reception of the song, as well as her latest track ‘Baby’, by Ghanaians has astonished her.



She was of the view that the taste and preference of Ghanaians for music have evolved and that is impressive.



She was quick to add that though her new single is a chant song; fans are jamming to it as a banger in clubs and pubs.



‘Baddest Boss’ is one of MzVee’s latest tracks after her long break from the music scenes and features Mugeez of R2Bees fame.



The song is about a man trying to woo a lady but the lady also insists that she needs no man to make her feel complete.





