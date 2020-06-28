Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: SVTV Africa

Manager of King Promise ties the knot

King Promise’s Manager, Ohene Addo, and his secret lover Dunia, yesterday, tied the knots at Accra - Spintex.



The couple, after secretly dating for some time now, yesterday, did exactly as culture demands, putting ring on each other’s finger.



Radio and television presenter, Giovani Caleb, of Media General, mc’d the occasion, in his beautifully dressed attire.



King Promise, R2bees, family and friends of the couple, and other Ghana celebrities, graced the glamorous occasion.



Watch the video below:





