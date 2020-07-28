Tabloid News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Man busted in a hotel room with a married woman, beaten and stripped

The victim had dated the lady while they were both students

A man in his mid-30s who was caught in a hotel room with a married woman at Wa in the Upper West Region has been subjected to beatings of his life after which he was stripped.



The man who is a teacher MyNewsGh.com gathered checked into a popular Guest House around Wa model JHS with the woman in question unknown to them they were being trailed.



No sooner had they started with whatever they were set to do at the lodge when a group of young men on the instructions of the woman’s husband pounced on them and subjected both to severe beatings.



The ‘boyfriend’ who suffered the most of the beatings was dragged out of the Guest House, thrown on the bare floor and then stripped while others watched on amidst taking of pictures.



In the about 4 minute video, the man was heard begging for forgiveness but his captors would not budge as they beat him while one asked that they take pictures of his nakedness as evidence.



“Beat him and take pictures”, one of them urged. Not even pleas from the poor man who said “I want to say something” will stop them from.



“Don’t you know she is a married woman?”, another asked.



Checks reveal that the man in question is a newly trained teacher from NJA College who completed in 2019 and posted to Fongo JHS.



He is said to have dated the married woman since he was in the college of Education but both went their separate ways and eventually, the lady got married.



This, however, did not stop a man in question who still sneaked in occasionally to sleep with her until he was busted last weekend.





