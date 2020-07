Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Make something positive out of this era - Irene Opare to young actors

Veteran actress Irene Opare

Veteran Ghallywood actress, Irene Opare has advised the new crop of movie makers to make the best out of their era.



She was comparing her era to the millennials and the advantages on Neat FM when she offered this piece of advice.



According to the “Crazy Love” actress, her era wasn’t technologically advanced as compared to this era, so, they didn’t make much impact.



She said social media has advanced the world and if the new crop of actors makes smart decisions, they will make good impacts in the industry.



“Our world has expired. It’s your world now. You have social media and made technological advancement so build something and make something good out of it,” she said.



Watch the full interview below:





