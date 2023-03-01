Make me running mate for 2024 elections - Diana Asamoah begs NPP

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has pleaded with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) fraternity to consider her as their running mate for any candidate who wins the party’s upcoming presidential primaries for the 2024 general election.



The musician cum evangelist, who has performed several times at NPP rallies, argued that she has served the party for so long, and as a result, the leadership of the party should take her request of serving as their running mate into consideration.



Speaking in a panel discussion on United Television’s United Showbiz, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, Diana Asamoah added that, she is qualified to serve as the running mate and pledges to meet the party's expectations when given the opportunity.



“I will plead with our father Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the entire NPP fraternity to make me their running mate for whoever wins the flagbearer of the NPP.



“I beg them because politics is good. And no lady has ever come into politics… for her, she’s in the NDC, and I mean they should consider me for the NPP…you have to dream big,” she said.



The NPP are yet to decide on a date for their presidential and parliamentary primaries to elect their flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



But so far, some leading members have annouced their intentions of contesting for the flagbearership race.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister for Railway Development Joe Ghartey; former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Afriyie Owusu Akoto; Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimoh; are among the known hopefuls.



