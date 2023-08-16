Maintaining a friendship with your ex-partner is dangerous - Cecilia Annoh-Barnieh

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cecilia Annoh-Barnieh, an actress and TV personality, has stressed the importance of severing all connections with former partners.



She made this point during an episode of Moans & Cuddles with Patricia Rockson Hammond, where she highlighted the potential pitfalls of maintaining relationships with exes, which could lead to difficulties in moving on and focusing on one’s current partner.



“It is not healthy, if you're not careful and there is some type of feeling still looming around, you might fall into that comfortability because it is easy to get comfortable with your ex and this will cause problems in your new relationship. Just cut the ties and move on,” she pointed out.



Addressing situations where individuals had shared business ventures, loans, or financial commitments with their ex-partners prior to a breakup, Annoh-Barnieh suggested involving a neutral third party or an agent to manage these affairs. She acknowledged that, although it may be costly, it is a valuable step to take.



“Get an agent or somebody in between, assign it to the agent, and let that company deal with it. Cut all ties, but if there are financial obligations, make sure they are managed by somebody else so you don't have to get in touch with one another,” she advised.







ID/DAG