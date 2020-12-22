Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama will never concede defeat – Mr. Beautiful

Actor, Mr. Beautiful

Ghanaian comic actor and National Democratic Congress' (NDC) sympathizer, Clement Bonney, known in the movie circles as Mr. Beautiful, says John Dramani Mahama will never concede defeat after the December 7 polls.



According to him, God chose Mr. Mahama to be the president of Ghana but the EC rigged the elections to favour the ruling government.



In an interview with Zionfelix monitored by Ghanaweb, he said: “I support my father John Mahama; he must not concede defeat and he will never concede and I am telling you John Mahama will be on the seat”.



Mr. Beautiful also claimed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is currently the president-elect will not be sworn in come December 7, 2020.



“7th January is just here but by the end of this year or by 7th January, the world will witness so many things."



Mr Mahama, following the polls indicated that he will not accept the Electoral Commission's declared results because the elections management body rigged for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.