Friday, 14 August 2020

Mahama may fancy 'big butts' but not Tracey Boakye and Mzbel's – Appiah Stadium

Frank Kwaku Appiah, a known National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, says John Dramani Mahama may like big buttocks but not the ones of Mzbel and Tracey Boakye



Appiah Stadium, commenting on the ongoing social media banter between the two celebrities said, the former president has nothing to do with the ladies.



“I don’t think Mahama removes panties, but if he does, well someone even sang a song that Mahama likes buttocks but not these buttocks, I mean look at Mzbel’s buttocks. I don’t think he will pass all the fine and heavy buttocks that Lordina has and go for this ‘pragyia, aboboyaa, efiewura suame, tv atikopo buttocks like that of Mzbel and Tracey Boakye. For all the men whose names have been mentioned, if you want to play outside of your home, choose better buttocks,” he said.



The ongoing beef between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye has attracted another actress and evangelist, Gloria Kani, who claims that indeed there’s a sugar daddy who is sleeping with both women.



Gloria Kani, however, accused Tracey Boakye of blackmailing John Mahama with her baby and warned her to stop doing that or face the wrath of the Mahama family.



An unhappy Appiah Stadium chastised Gloria for dragging the former president’s name into this useless drama.



Names of notable personalities have been dragged into the fracas with some section of the public on Social Media alleging that one of the personalities being dragged into the issue may be responsible for Tracey’s baby girl.



Some of the names include Mr Sam Jonah, Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group of Companies among others.









