Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Mahama is a hypocrite - Kwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest has labelled former President John Dramani Mahama, a hypocrite.



Kwasi Ernest branded the former President who doubles as Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress following the latter's recent comments regarding celebrities endorsing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Celebrities in the persons of rapper Sarkodie and legendary Samini including others have endorsed the President for another four-year term in office.



Sarkodie has currently released a song titled "Happy Day" where he touts the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration and calls on Ghanaians to vote "4 more for Nana''.



When asked in an interview on Starr FM about his take on the celebrity endorsements, former President John Mahama stated he has refused to let any celebrity endorse him for reasons that their careers are at stake when they support a political party.



Mr. Mahama stated he didn't want to ruin the careers of the celebrities, hence decided to do his campaign without them.



Reacting to Mr. Mahama's comments, Kwasi Ernest took him back to his regime when he was basking in the praises of celebrities.



He stated that Mahama is a beneficiary of celebrity endorsements.



He accused the former President of collapsing the careers of some celebrities like actor Mr. Beautiful because they endorsed him in 2016.



''It's too late that, as at now, he will make this call...As at the time, he was making that call, he's damaged a lot of celebrities already. He's damaged Mr. Beautiful's acting career which is the truth.''



He also queried Mahama why he has selected music legend, Rex Omar to aid his campaign.



''...why did he appoint Rex Omar as a Creative Arts Communications person?'' he questioned.



''It's hypocritical but I see some kind of pains because when he sees the momentum and the kind of impact of th endorsements on behalf of Nana Addo and the bullets in the songs favouring him, he (Mahama) wished it was in his favour'', he added.





