Mahama, Badu Kobi are the 'two most insulted prominent' Ghanaians - Mr. Beautiful

Ace-Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonnie, affectionately called Mr. Beautiful, believes former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and the General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi are the two most vilified personalities in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo, host of "Best Entertainment'' on Okay FM, Mr. Beautiful stressed that although these men have been verbally abused and crucified on so many occasions, he remains absolutely resolute in his allegiance to them.



The NDC flagbearer is a no stranger to the political and media landscape after having served as a Vice-President and President before; receiving flaks from within his own party (when he was seeking to be re-elected as flagbearer once again) and during his tenure as President; and even now, as he attempts a comeback.



Outspoken Prophet Badu Kobi, on the other hand, has on several occasions courted controversy with his remarks, most bordering on prophecies.



Last year, he was seen in viral video advancing what many considered to be tribalistic argument, when he described women from some parts of Ghana as greedy, materialistic and disrespectful.



“Ashanti’s, their eyes red (greedy), looking for property, looking for things to carry back [home]. Their mother is at the corner, influencing everything. I have done my research . . . If my daughter is going to marry, I will tell her, if you want to go and be driven back, go and behave like an Ashanti girl. The Ashanti men are there, I am telling you, Ashanti women don’t respect Ashanti men, especially when you are broke, (they will tell you). You, you, who are you? She will dress you from the top because the mother is always talking with her. I am telling you the truth, I am telling you the truth ooo! Fanti women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are doormats. But for Ashanti women, no!” the Prophet said in his sermon - based on a research he claimed to have conducted - to his congregation.



Prior to that, in March 2019, he had dropped a similar bombshell by stating that the spate of road crashes in the country has nothing to do with physical factors, but caused by spiritual elements triggered by some politicians who shed blood through road accidents in their unbridled desire for power.



It therefore came as no surprise when some social media fanatics felt the Prophet is just an attention seeker.



But Mr Beautiful asserts that being in their company has taught him a lot of life lessons and nothing will cause him to abandon the duo.



"Wherever I go, whatever I am doing with them, I am very [very] careful. And I've decided to walk with them; I'm learning a lot and I've learned a lot from these two gentlemen. And they're two most insulted prominent men in this country'', he accentuated.



