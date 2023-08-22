Mabel Okyere honored at MOGA for her 10th anniversary in music industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian sensational singer Mabel Okyere was honoured at the Modern Gospel Awards (MOGA) for her tenth anniversary in the industry.



The board of MOGA honoured Mabel for her works and contribution to the Gospel industry for ten solid years and counting. Mabel delivered a spectacular performance at the event, which brought a different atmosphere.



Mabel was honoured with a beautiful citation. She expressed her gratitude to the MOGA team and fans for their immense support throughout the years.



Mabel Okyere was introduced into the gospel music industry in 2013 with her first album, which included the hit single ‘Biribi Hia Me.’



She has collaborated with industry greats like Ernest Opoku, Brother Sammy, and others. Mabel went on a hiatus for a while which she explained in her recent interviews as trying times.



Mabel Okyere is yet to communicate the details of the event to fans.



