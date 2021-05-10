Maame Serwaah Ministries donate to mothers with physically challenged children on Mother’s Day

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Yaw Charles, Contributor

Founder and leader of Maame Serwaah Ministeries in collaboration with My Age My Help International have donated to 70 elderly women and mothers raising children with disabilities as part of the Mother's Day celebration at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.



They believe most of the elderly women and some physically challenged women are always rejected and not celebrated as others mothers. Most of these mothers, they reckon, are accused of witchcraft.



Maame Serwaah took the great platform to advise all disabled and elderly women not to give up because the good Lord has greater plans for their lives.



The gospel musician and the philanthropist further pleaded with all musicians to come together and help the government fight against the deadly COVID-19.



"We should all abide by the preventive measures outlined by the government in order to save lives," she said.