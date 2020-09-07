Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Maame Dokono and Fredyma gifted a new car each at Diamond Appiah's 33rd birthday party

It was an emotional moment for Veteran music producer and entertainment pundit, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly called Fredyma as he was gifted a brand new car at the birthday party of singer and entrepreneur, Diamond Appiah also known in showbiz as Diamondlicious.



The outspoken singer and NPP sympathizer also gave a brand new car to veteran actress, Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono.



Diamond Appiah on Saturday, 5th September, 2020 celebrated her 33rd birthday and organized a party at her mansion.



As part of the celebration, the benevolent lady gifted brand new cars to her special guests, Fredyma and Maame Dokono.



It was all fan, merry making, glitz and glamour as the the likes of David Dontoh, Kalsoume Sinare , Akorfa Edjeani, Beverly Afaglo, Rev Dr Owusu Bempah, Moesha Bodoung, Aisha Modi, Vicky Zugah, Akyere Bruwaa, Mark Okraku Mantey and others were present to celebrate with her.



