MUSIGA elections to proceed after court dismisses case

After multiple delays and legal battles, the much-awaited Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) election is now reportedly poised to move forward.



According to reports from Adomonline and Daily Guide, the court case brought by plaintiffs Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk, both members of MUSIGA, has been dismissed by Justice Gyamfi Danquah. The court also ruled in favor of MUSIGA, awarding damages of GH¢10,000.00 against the plaintiffs.



The plaintiffs had initially sought an interlocutory injunction on August 7,2023 to prevent MUSIGA, its former president Bice Osei Kuffour ('Obour'), and the Electoral Commission from conducting the elections.



They argued that MUSIGA's leadership had not fulfilled the requirement to provide proper financial accounts, making them ineligible to hold elections and pass the reins to a new executive. The third defendant in the case, the Electoral Commission, was responsible for overseeing the election process.



This marks the fifth time that MUSIGA has faced legal challenges, leading to postponements in an election that was originally scheduled for 2020. The uncertainty stemmed from issues related to updating the voters' register and concerns about the eligibility of delegates.



The election delay also resulted in Bessa Simons taking on the role of acting president for the past four years. As the industry eagerly awaited the resolution of the court case, Bessa Simons has continued to manage the union's affairs.



With the legal hurdles now reportedly behind them, MUSIGA can refocus its efforts on organizing the election and addressing the pressing matters within the Ghanaian music industry.



