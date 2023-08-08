MUSIGA elections slated for August 8

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is finally set to hold its national and regional elections on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after nearly four years of legal battles, delays, and internal disagreements.



The polls will be overseen by the Electoral Commission, and approximately 500 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the voting process.



In the Greater Accra Region, the elections will be held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).



To ensure transparency and fairness, the election register was open for members to check their eligibility from March 20 to April 3, 2023. Subsequently, the new voters’ register was compiled between April 4 and April 18, 2023.



From April 20 to April 23, 2023, the new voter register was displayed for members to verify their information.



Contestants had ample time before Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to conduct their campaigns for the nationwide elections.



The two candidates vying for the Presidency are Bessa Simons (Acting MUSIGA President) and Ras Caleb Appiah Levi (Greater Accra Regional Chairman for MUSIGA).



Gospel musician Thomas Yawson will run uncontested for the 1st Vice President position.



For the 2nd Vice President slot, Stella Ganyo and gospel artiste Abena Ruthy are in the running.



The General Secretary position will be contested by Samuel Kofi Agyemang and Francis Derman Dogbatse.



Meanwhile, Chizzy Wailer, Gifty Oppong Ghansah, and Edward Edusa Eyison will run uncontested for the National Organiser, Welfare Officer, and Treasurer positions, respectively.