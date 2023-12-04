MUSIGA calls on AG to protect intellectual rights of musicians

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice-President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Rev. Dr. Thomas Yawson, has urged the Attorney General's Department to take legal action against entities exploiting musicians' works without fair compensation.



Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement organized by the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Rev. Yawson pointed out the rise of copyright and piracy issues in the country and the impact such acts had on musicians.



He cited cases where some media houses use the intellectual properties of artistes without any payment given and called for stronger protections of intellectual property.



“Copyright and piracy issues are very prevalent in our country. Outfits such as media houses are using the intellectual properties of musicians for their operations; yet, they are not paying. There is the need for the AG department to ensure media houses pay for the songs they use,” Rev. Yawson stated.



Expressing concern for both established and emerging talents, he revealed MUSIGA's plans to bring together sellers of music on pen drives, registering them on a platform for better monitoring. According to him, the aim is to establish a system where proceeds contribute to deserving musicians.



"While we can't stop them, I suggest we get them to come together and register on a common platform. We give them cards so that at the end of the day, they can contribute something from what they have sold to the musicians, and that is what we are going to do now," he explained.



Rev. Yawson also stressed the importance of musicians staying informed about industry trends, advocating for training to equip them with the skills needed in the dynamic landscape.



“We need lots of training. Most of our musicians are not abreast of these dynamics, and so when they go to the studio, they have no choice but to go with whatever the producer gives them," he noted.



Encouraging diversification, he advised musicians to explore other ventures and invest in them to secure additional income streams beyond the music industry.



“Do something else in addition to music. The big musicians out there have other investments, they do not only focus on music,” he added.



ID/NOQ





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.