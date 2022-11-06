MOG Music releases long-awaited 'Koinonia' Album

Music of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and songwriter, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, known as MOG Music in the gospel music industry, has released his long-awaited album dubbed ‘Koinonia’.



The album, is the 6th of his rich catalogue after the popular ‘New Wine’, ‘New Wine Il’, ‘Better Me’



“Xprience with Love and ‘The Experience’ albums.



Recorded at the 9th edition of MOG Music’s flagship annual program, ‘New Wine Concert’ in Accra, Koinonia which features American award-winning gospel artiste, Pastor Donnie McClurkin, has its theme centered on creating an atmosphere where God can fellowship with mortals.



Songs on the album, ‘Your Prescence’ and ‘Nobody’ are already a hit in the gospel music industry globally.



Speaking with the media ahead of the virtual album launch, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) two-time Male Vocalist of the Year, MOG said Koinonia was born out of the inspiration of the Holy Spirit adding it will add to worshipers’ array of songs.



“The inspiration is the Holy Spirit, he inspired the writing of the songs on the album,” he said.



MOG said the title, ‘Koinonia’ signifies a safe place for the Christian community worldwide to worship God.



“Koinonia, means a place of fellowship with God. I seek for people to fellowship with God, and be transformed by the power of God,” he added.



He said his focus is to push the gospel music and put Ghana on the map for the international markets to see what Ghana is blessed with.



The album is available on all digital music stores worldwide - https://fanlink.to/koinonia





