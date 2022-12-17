M.anifest eulogises Kwesi Arthur's 'gift, meteoric rise'

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rap star M.anifest has in a 56-second video eulogised rapper Kwesi Arthur.



In the footage tweeted on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, ahead of his popular annual music event, Manifestivities, the Madina-based rapper nicknamed the godMC narrated how Arthur came to his notice before his rise to public fame, his first impressions, their relationship, his observations about Kwesi's work and journey and how he aided his 'Madina to the Universe (MTTU) Tour' in America.



"I met Kwesi Arthur in 2017. As a matter of fact, he came to my attention via a viral video that came to my attention of him freestyling shirtless. Hood-street-style but you could see the gift and the potential," M.anifest said donning a fedora hat.



"I think my cousin Onasis might have introduced me to that video," he revealed.



"So I have Kwesi Arthur come to the studio, we linked up and [in] less than a year or about a year after, he has such a meteoric rise," the multiple award-winning rapper recalled.



"Been so proud of him watching him over the years build a body of work and going across the globe, doing his thing," he added and revealed how Kwesi Arthur surprised him on tour.



"Even this year, when I was playing my show in New York SOBs (Sounds of Brazil), he pulled up as a surprise guest. That was lovely to see," he said.



"We collaborated on the song 'Feels' in the past," he noted and lifting this voice for emphasis, added: "This year, you're going to witness Kwesi Arthur bring you a massive show at Manifestivities 2022, on December 18."



Kwesi Arthur released his debut album 'Son of Jacob' on Friday, 22 April, 2022. Africa's giant streaming platform Boomplay today, Friday, December 16, 2022, has revealed the project is the third most consumed work in 2022.



Meanwhile, M.anifest released his six-track 'The E.P.ilogue' extended play (EP) on November 30, 2022. It features a surprise collaboration with Nigeria's legend M.I Abaga; 'Too Bad'.



