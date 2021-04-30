Lydia Forson's mum jams to 50 Cent's song on her birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian actress, feminist and social commentator Lydia Forson has shared an adorable video of her mother dancing to a 5o cent song on her birthday.



The video has caused a lot of stir on social media as it was shared on her Instagram page with most of her followers commending her.



Last Wednesday April 28, 2021 was the 69th birthday of the young looking mother of the Ghanaian actress, Madam Janet Forson and She is seen in the video dancing to 50 Cent's In da club song in their luxurious and living room.



Other siblings of Lydia Forson joined the birthday celebration via zoom as their mum jammed to the 50 cent song.



Lydia Forson could be heard saying that there will be no birthday if her mum's signature birthday moves is not displayed.



Most of her Instagram followers wished the beautiful mummy of Lydia Forson well as they prayed for more years.



VIDEO BELOW:

