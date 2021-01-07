Entertainment of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Lydia Forson, Joselyn Dumas react to MP’s ‘misconduct’ during inauguration of Parliament

Ghanaian actresses Joselyn Dumas and Lydia Forson

Following the anarchy that characterized the 8th Parliament inauguration on Thursday, January 7, some Ghanaian celebrities have reacted in diverse ways on social media.



It was an exciting scene to behold when what was meant to be a peaceful inauguration process was marred with a whole lot of drama from both sides in parliament.



But reacting to the development, two of Ghana’s A-list actresses, Joselyn Dumas and Lydia Forson have also joined the section of Ghanaians to criticize the ‘gross misconduct’ of MP’s during their inauguration process.



Joselyn Dumas who could not hide her disgust about the flow of events took to Twitter and wrote:



“Grown educated individuals with children, fighting! In one of the highest law-making space in our country. Ghana is highly revered for our respect for the seat of government, democratic system & impeccable composure in Parliament. I am soo disappointed!”



Actress Lydia Forson also wrote:



"Where are all the people who were arguing under my earlier tweet justifying the killing of “criminals” for snatching ballots? If you fail to condemn what’s wrong you will be doing Harlem shake when your own come. Smh."



Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony to instate President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President and Vice President respectively of the Republic of Ghana is currently underway.



Read their tweets below





Where are all the people who were arguing under this tweet justifying the killing of “criminals” for snatching ballots.



If you fail to condemn what’s wrong you will be doing Harlem shake when your own comes.



smh https://t.co/XLUBWfO1nA — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 7, 2021

Grown educated individuals with children, fighting! in one of the highest law-making space in our country.

Ghana ???????? is highly revered for our respect for the seat of government, democratic system & impeccable composure in Parliament.

I am soo disappointed! ????#7thTo8thParliament — JOSELYN DUMAS®? (@Joselyn_Dumas) January 7, 2021

