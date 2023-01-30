Lumba is the first artiste to give me a huge cash for work done – Appietus

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Popular sound engineer, Appiah Darkwah known professionally as Appietus says after several years of producing beats for musicians, Daddy Lumba was the first artiste to pay him huge money.



He says when he started out his career, his focus was on selling himself to the world and making known his innate abilities.



Appietus who was speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM said Daddy Lumba blessed the work of his hands with huge sums of money for a project they did together; hence giving him an understanding of how lucrative the industry could be.



“Daddy Lumba was the first artiste to give me a substantial amount of money in my career. He came to the studio and we had a discussion, afterwards, he went out and brought a jute back saying he had brought me drinks.



"I carried the bag home without checking the content. The following day, my wife asked me if i won’t send the money to the bank so I got confused. Then she told me the bag I brought was filled with cash. You know when we started it wasn’t about the money but rather it was about the talent,” he said.



