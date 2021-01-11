Music of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Love song writers can write gospel songs – Mary Ghansah

Gospel musician Mary Ghansah

Veteran gospel musician Mary Ghansah has said that she sees nothing wrong with a musician who is into writing love songs who also writes gospel songs.



In an interview with Miss Gee on the entertainment segment of New Day show on TV3 Monday, January 11, she said “There is nothing wrong with somebody who writes love songs like Solomon portraying love.



A few days ago, gospel musician Celestine Donkor took to social media to express concerns about how some radio presenters have refused to play her newly-released song which featured two circular artists Akwaboah and Eyfa, as well as other gospel artists including Cynthia Of Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Ashley Chucks and Victor of ‘Nsuroma Fame’ on the ‘Thank You’ song.



The veteran gospel singer advised the public to be careful with how matters relating to the gospel are handled.



She said” There are people who have experienced God and want to of his or reflect on his goodness and all that God has done for them.



She added that: “There are other people who even though are not circular artists but one way or the other might have gone through challenges in life that they came closer to the knowledge of God sometimes out of sickness, accident, in diverse ways want to find a place in their heart to say thank you, God.



According to her, the carrier of the message is important and added that’’ If the person is not moved or inspired, he cannot write it. What you can use to check all these things is the lyrics.