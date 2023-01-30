Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has shared her views about love and life in an interview with Accra-based Power FM over the weekend.



She described love as a scam to the extent that more often than not it was conditional, at least per her experiences.



“What you see on the screen is acting,” she responded to the host before delving into the issue of love: “Love is a scam (in reality) and we all know it, isn’t it so?”



She explained further: “I think love is a scam because we are all deceitful. If a person talks about love, there is something they are seeking, be it money or sex; it is conditional so it is a scam.”



In her opinion, love is the route through which men have often lied to women: “It is just a way of telling you that I want something from you and so they just use the word love and it is usually the ladies being lied to by the men.”



Asked a point-bank question about whether she was not in love, she responded: “Love, I am sorry, I am not there yet. I used to love but it was like a joke. It is a scam,” she emphasized.



Yvonne Nelson has a daughter with her partner.







SARA