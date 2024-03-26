Love is a scam – Victoria Hamah declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Women’s rights advocate and former Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Victoria Hamah has described love as a scam.



Although it is unclear what might have necessitated her post, she took to Facebook and opined that health and money are worth more than love.



She wrote, “Love is a Scam! The only things that are real in this life are Health and Money”.



One can recall that in January this year, she advised women against adopting a “superwoman” mentality, adding that being a superwoman robs them of their femininity and turns them into men.



Ms Hamah, who has through her civil society organization, the Progressive Organisation for Women Advancement (POWA), fiercely fought for women’s empowerment, described being a superwoman as a “scam” to which women must not aspire.



Before switching to the 'love is a 'scam' mindset, Victoria Hamah, some time ago wrote on social media, “Super Woman is a Scam! It robs you of your Femininity and turns you into a Man.”



