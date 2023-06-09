‘Looks like everyone wants to leave Ghana!’ - Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In recent times, there has been a significant increase in the number of individuals seeking opportunities abroad, prompting a discussion about the reasons behind this growing exodus.



Serwaa Amihere, a Ghanaian media personality, expressed her curiosity about this trend in a post shared on Twitter.



She pondered why, saying, “Looks like everyone wants to leave Ghana!”



In some social media reactions, netizens shed light on the concerns of Ghanaians living in the country.



Some netizens mentioned that they wouldn't want to reside in a country where the youth struggle to find employment.



One user commented, "The youth have lost hope due to a high level of graduate unemployment, substandard education, selective government distribution of loans for new startups, inadequate leadership and management skills. These are some of the reasons why many of us consider leaving the country. However, our intention is not to leave permanently but to search for better opportunities."



Another user added, "It's disheartening to be in a country where people call television stations to offer advice to actors and actresses in telenovelas. It's no wonder many of us are considering leaving."



A third user stated, "Why should we stay in Ghana? The government should provide financial support to help the youth leave the country. The Indian government does the same. If you want to leave Ghana, I'm ready to assist you."





ADA/OGB