List of artistes Empress Gifty desires to collaborate with

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Empress Gifty has named the artistes see desires to collaborate with currently.



"I want to do Tagoe Sisters, Amy Newman, Rev Yawson, Mary Ghansah – yeah, I want to do those people," she excitedly said, signalling a high ground with her hand.



When she was asked why not her contemporaries, she answered: "Everyone has their unique vision for the year."



She stressed she has nothing against her contemporaries.



"My vision is, if any collaborations at all for 2023, I want it with these people I've mentioned," she explained.



The multiple award-winning singer-songwriter spoke to Taller Dee on No.1 105.3 FM's No.1 Showbiz, on July 7, 2023.



She noted that she has in the past worked with the likes of Francis Amoo, Jack Alolome and Aro Dan Adjei.



Her most recent collaboration is Odi Yompo (You Are Lord) featuring South Africa's Zaza Mokhethi.



Meanwhile, as she prepares to release a new album, Awieye Pa (Good Ending) is Empress Gifty's latest offering.