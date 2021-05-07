Lilwin recruits Kumerican rap heavyweights on 'Waahwe'

Music of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” has lined up some of the best rappers on his new cypher titled “Waa Hw3”.



The star-studded hip-hop tune features Kweku Flick, Strongman, Kofi Jamar, Ypee, King Paluta, Amerado, Oseikrom Sikanni, Lific and Nautyca.



The song is a “diss” song to Nhyriba Kojo who recently had a feud with Lilwin over a failed birthday party which dominated social media for weeks.



Lilwin in his new single described Nhyriba Kojo as “fake” and can never stop his shine.



Lilwin last December dropped his first cypher “Didi Matem” which made waves across the country.



The new single is available across various digital stores and streaming media including Audiomack, Youtube, Soundcloud, Boomplay, and Spotify.



Here is the audio slide below



