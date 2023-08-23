LilWin to contest Afigya Kwabre South seat as an independent candidate

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, alias, Lilwin has announced plans of entering the political arena as an independent candidate for the Afigya Kwabre South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti region.



According to him, the move comes after he was approached by some leaders in his constituency, including chiefs among other dignitaries, who urged him to contest in the upcoming elections.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on August 23, 2023, he revealed that the local leaders had expressed their desire for him to run for office, and their rationale, stemmed from his wide-reaching fan base.



"Last year, around October, I found myself in a situation where a number of elders approached me. According to them, they had already convened to discuss the possibility of me becoming their MP, but as an independent candidate. They assured me of their commitment to ensure my victory in the election.



“More recently, their concern was intensified due to my latest movie, 'Mr. President.' They came for a copy of the movie and after watching it, they came and informed me that no matter what they have spoken with my mother, my uncle Wofa Atta and a lot of my family members that, I have to become an MP.”



He further explained that by running as an independent candidate, they believe he can bridge the gap and maintain his status as a public celebrity without polarizing his supporters.



“My initial response was that I wasn't interested, yet they still kept pressuring me to contest as the independent candidate, that way I do not divide my fans be they NPP, NDC or CPP supporters.



“They also said that I will be provided with an English language tutor so that I can speak better and express myself.



"In our region, many of the youths face hardships stemming from drug and alcohol issues. So, I think if I come, I will focus on jobs... because there are no jobs, they are engaging in all kinds of deviant behaviors,” he added.







AM/SARA



