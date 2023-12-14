Let sleeping dogs lie - Mark Okraku-Mantey to DJs, artistes

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has made a passionate plea to artists and DJs, urging them to foster mutual respect and collaboration within the entertainment industry.



Speaking at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information on December 14, the minister pleaded with DJs to set aside any grievances they may have with performers, avoid harbouring feelings of disrespect and prioritize the greater good of the industry.



“DJs, we beg you, let sleeping dogs lie. I know some of the challenges. You say that the industry people do not respect you. You make them stars and then they look down on you afterwards. How long will we go with this? So for the country's sake, let sleeping dogs lie,” he said.



The minister also directed his plea towards performers. He stressed the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of DJs, managers, road managers, and other behind-the-scenes professionals. He highlighted the symbiotic relationship between artists and the supporting team, urging performers to extend respect to all those involved in their success.



“Performers, you need the DJs, the back office people, your managers, and your road managers; respect them. You cannot get to where you want to go without them,” he pleaded.



“This is where this whole challenge of not playing Ghana, the root, begins. Let's coexist; let's respect each other so we can work together. And so this Christmas; nightclubs, restaurants, pubs, TV stations, presenters, even churches—it's intentional. Let the Ghanaian music play; it's about time,” he said.



The deputy minister's pleas come amidst debates over the future of the Ghanaian music industry and calls for more support from stakeholders.



