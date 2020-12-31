Music of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Let’s promote Highlife internationally – Bless

Bless Kwabena Boateng is a Highlife artist

Popular Ghanaian Highlife sensation Bless Kwabena Boateng, who is better known as Bless, has opined that it is far better for Highlife to make waves internationally than any other genre from Ghana.



According to Bless, he does not have problems with the fact that Ghanaian musicians project other music genres like Afrobeats or Dancehall, but rather, he thinks that Highlife is an indigenous Ghanaian music that needs to be appreciated.



Speaking to Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Monday, December 28, the musician attributed his love for Highlife music to the early exposure of the genre by his parents.



“I grew up listening to a lot of Highlife music because my parents loved it so much that, I heard Highlife songs every day in our home,” he said.



Bless, reacting to how long it could take him to compose a good song, said that music creation depends on the kind of feeling a musician gets in a particular day and time.



“If I get up, for instance, in the morning and the feeling is right, I could work on a number of songs.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.