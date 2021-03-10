Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Let’s have a nationalistic vibe – Reggie Rockstone advises Ghanaians

Reggie Rockstone, Musician

Veteran musician, Reggie Rockstone has advised Ghanaians to be more patriotic.



During an interview with Nana Kwesi Asare on The Big Show on Class FM, the Grandpapa of Hiplife stated that having a nationalistic vibe will help the development of the country.



He cited an example of how Jamaicans are proud of their “Patois”—while stressing the importance of the nationalistic vibe.



“When you are patriotic, you want your country to be good, you don’t want to be corrupt, you want to end corruption, you want to clean up your country. Let’s have a nationalistic vibe and everything will be solid among other things,” he said.



Reggie Rockstone hinted that his old albums will be available on digital platforms for his fans.