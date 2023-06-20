Let's be easy on Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson - Amerado encourages compassion

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has urged fellow citizens to embrace understanding and empathy when it comes to evaluating the expose Yvonne Nelson made about Sarkodie for impregnating her.



During a heartfelt interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, Amerado emphasised the need to refrain from tearing down the achievements and reputations of these influential personalities.



Drawing on a powerful analogy, Amerado stated, "No one on earth would build a house to the top and expect someone to use an excavator to demolish it all at once."



This thought-provoking comparison underscores the reality that, regardless of their status, individuals are prone to making mistakes as they navigate through life's journey.



"We are all not perfect, and with love and respect, let's be easy on the issue," he added.



Instead of resorting to online abuse, Amerado stressed the importance of approaching these situations with love, respect, and understanding.



Expressing his deep admiration for Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson, Amerado expressed concern about the prevailing culture of harsh judgment and cyberbullying that these figures often face.



He called on Ghanaians to recognise their talents and contributions to their respective industries while acknowledging their imperfections.











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:



















ADA/WA