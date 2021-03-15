Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Let’s applaud and not criticize them – Beverly Afaglo tells Ghanaians to be proud of musicians in the country

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has called on Ghanaians to be proud of the musicians in the country.



After Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid won at the 2021Grammy Awards, a lot of Ghanaian music fans chastised musicians in Ghana.



On the back of this, Beverly in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net advised these fans not to criticize them; rather, they should applaud them.



She said Ghanaian musicians are trying.



The actress questioned how many rich men are investing in the music industry in Ghana.



She wrote: “Which other African country apart from Nigeria won a Grammy? Aside Nigeria are we the only African country that has musicians? Whats Ghana’s population again?