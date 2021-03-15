Let’s applaud and not criticize them – Beverly Afaglo tells Ghanaians to be proud of musicians in the country

Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021
Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has called on Ghanaians to be proud of the musicians in the country.
After Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid won at the 2021Grammy Awards, a lot of Ghanaian music fans chastised musicians in Ghana.
On the back of this, Beverly in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net advised these fans not to criticize them; rather, they should applaud them.
She said Ghanaian musicians are trying.
The actress questioned how many rich men are investing in the music industry in Ghana.
She wrote: “Which other African country apart from Nigeria won a Grammy? Aside Nigeria are we the only African country that has musicians? Whats Ghana’s population again?