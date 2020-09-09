Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Let’s accept people regardless of where they are coming from – Kuami Eugene tells critics

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kuami Eugene has finally responded to the critics of Sonnie Badu who lost their cool after he congratulated him for winning the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year.



The popular gospel minister was heavily criticized for congratulating the young musician while failing to do the same to gospel musicians who clinched awards at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Vision 1 FM’s OB Narty opened the ‘flood gate’ of criticism which was later followed by Celestine Donkor.



The ‘Agbebolo’ singer told MzGee in an interview on TV3 that it would have been nice if Sonnie Badu congratulated the gospel musicians as well after his goodwill message to Kuami Eugene.



“It is just nice; morally right, and socially nice to throw your weight behind colleagues who are excelling. As a legend as he is, it is so highly expected of him. I call this ‘nhwehwe animu’. It’s really with the gospel folks,” she stated.



Reacting to this development in an interview with Citi News, the Lynx Entertainment artiste talked about how important it is for people to be accepted no matter who they are or where they are coming from.



“All I will say is that we should make room for everybody to shine, whether you are a church person or not, so far as you are human. That is what religion is all about. The ability to accept people regardless of where they are coming from. So, I’d say, let’s open up,” Kuami Eugene posited.





