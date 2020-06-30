Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

Let Lord Kenya help Kwadee - Bulldog to musician's family

Artiste Manager, Bulldog has appealed to the family of music legend Okomfo Kwadee to allow Evangelist Lord Kenya assist the musician recover from his unstable condition.



Evangelist Lord Kenya, in a viral video on social media days ago, passionately disclosed that Kwadee's family had filed a law suit against him for offering to help the embattled musician and sending him to a rehab center.



Lord Kenya was disgusted and heartbroken that the family could threaten to take him to court for seeking to do good.



''So you have money to go to court but cannot help our brother (Kwadee)?'' he questioned.



Addressing the issue, Bulldog also wondered why the family is behaving in such manner and asked them to drop the suit.



He made this solemn request on Okay FM's ''Best Entertainment''.



''Let's go and ask the mom what [the problem] the real issues are...because I don't understand'', he told host Halifax Ansah Addo.



