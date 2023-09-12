Leave my house honourably before I kick you out! – Agradaa 'roars' at her husband

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’, has responded to her husband’s claims of being her protector.



Recently in a viral recording, Agradaa’s husband said his wife is being manipulated to frustrate him out of their matrimonial home, so she can be killed.



Pastor Eric claimed that he served as a spiritual cover for Agradaa, whom her family had targeted all these years.



However, Agradaa who is on the verge of seeking a divorce from her husband said such claims won’t deter her from kicking him out of the house.



She rained heavy insults at her husband and asked him to leave her house honourably, or else she would be forced to kick him out.



“I always told myself that my husband is my enemy and no one believed. I am a prophetess. You are a big fool. Use the power you are protecting me with to correct your miserable life. Protection my foot! You are a very useless and shameless man. For you to tell people that if you leave me, I will be killed, you are a fool. I don’t want you any longer, leave my house.



“I hate you now. Leave my house so my family will kill me. Are you God? Do you care? You are a thief and an opportunist. Foolish man. My family is evil? Who is more evil than your mother? You are a curse and my God has exposed you. By the time I get back, I want you and your mother out of my house else I’ll kick you out!” she fumed.



She also leveled serious allegations against her husband and disclosed the numerous assistance she rendered to his family.



“You put me through a lot. You cheated a lot of times, stole from me, and plotted with my enemies. You brought people to my church and it resulted in my arrest. You wanted me to go to jail so you could take my properties. I won’t marry you anymore. What improvement have you brought into my life? I built a story building for your mother in Nkawkaw.



“I got self-contained apartments for your siblings who live in with their spouses. There was an instance where you beat my mother, pushed and dragged her on the floor. I had to take her to the hospital. My mother vowed not to step foot into that house anymore,” she stated.



Background



In recent times, social media has witnessed a series of fights between the couple, particularly Agradaa, who has consistently spilled damning allegations about her husband.



The self-acclaimed evangelist has consistently accused her husband of cheating with several women and labeled him a lazy jobless man, among others.



However, Agradaa’s recent claims of discovering that her husband intends to relocate to the United States to live with his new side chick has sparked new conversations on social media.



Her husband, who seemed fed up with being the 'public humiliation' had spoken.



In an audio making rounds on social media, Agradaa’s husband said his wife is being manipulated by her own family.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











EB/SARA