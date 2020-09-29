Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: yfmghana.com

Lazy women keep multiple partners - Sex coach

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness believes that women who keep multiple partners are lazy.



She didn’t mince words on e.TV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ when she made the assertions, it is not only prostitutes who give sex in exchange for financial rewards.



"The reason why people keep multiple partners, especially women is that they are too lazy to fend for themselves; so they keep numerous sex partners to fund their frivolous lifestyles. They have sex with several men so they can buy expensive hair, shoes, dresses and other fashion accessories," she said.



She also said that there are mental health consequences of having multiple sex partners.



"Women who can keep track of and keep in touch with alternative romantic prospects are not mentally stable. They lie to their different partners and it affects them, they tend to shy away from public places because of the fear that they will be found out. Having multiple sexual partners also exposes one to deadly STIs and STDs" she said.



She, however, believes that men keep multiple partners because of their insatiable lust.



"For some men, it is lust that pushes them to have several partners, for other men, the constant nagging of their spouses can push them into keeping multiple partners," she stated.

