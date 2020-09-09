Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Lasmid explains why he carries a charger on stage

All through season 8 of the MTN Hitmaker reality show, rapper Lasmid, who eventually was crowned winner, was seen in all his performances right from the auditions to the finale, carrying a phone charger around his neck.



The artiste, in an interview with the host of Y97.9FM Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, Nana Quasi Wusu (PM) on the show, made known the reason behind this distinct branding.



He explained, “The whole thing is that when I was going for the audition, I was very ‘hot’ so all I could carry with me was my phone and charger and with these things, you can’t say you’re taking it onto the stage and you can’t say you’re leaving it there because someone might take it.



I decided to carry it along because at least, it was just one. If it was two, that would make it look like I was mad so since it was only one, I decided to try it. One guy even wanted to keep it for me but I refused and told him I’d take it along”.



This, according to him, is how the charger branding started and he further expressed that he is very happy with how big the brand has become.



He confessed that the fact that something as unplanned as this can become so strong a brand such that everyone carries their own chargers to his shows just to support him is simply overwhelming to him.

