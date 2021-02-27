Music of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Lamie teams up with Sarkodie and Deelaw on ‘Kankye’

Lamie gets better each year like they say wine does. It’s been 2 years since her debut single and since then, every release depicts growth in her career.



Her most recent single “BRA” is a mid-tempo afro-pop serenade that had a guest appearance by Ko-Jo Cue.



The song was received warmly by music lovers from all walks of life.



Despite COVID-19 being one of the worst pandemics ever, it surprisingly came with hidden treasures for some people.



During the lockdown phase in Ghana, Sarkodie who is a globally recognized African Act embarked on a project to promote a renowned Ghanaian genre dubbed Azonto.



The prestigious rapper took to his Twitter to announce his intentions to give out 5 free verses to artists.



It came as no surprise when he handpicked Lamie’s “Kankye” as the first project as soon as she posted a snippet of the song.



“Kankye” has an intriguing catchy chorus where the phrase “Nipa Ny3, Nipa Y3 Bad oo” is repeated. This phrase is eminent amongst Ghanaians.



The theme behind “Kankye” is a betrayal by a close friend or relative. Betrayal is one of the worst emotional feelings known to the human race.



In an era where loyalty has become recherché, the sassy chanteuse effortlessly put her hallmark of well-nigh impeccable vocals on a slick production rendered by Deelaw Beatz.



Kankye is available on all digital music stores.