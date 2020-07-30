LifeStyle of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Ladies: Here are 5 types of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Vaginal discharge raises common questions for women, including what’s normal and what’s not.



The colour of your vaginal discharge goes a long way to determine the state of your reproductive health and you should pay attention to it especially when it not the usual.



Different colours of vaginal discharge mean different things and just before you start worrying your pretty head read our complete guide to what each colour of your discharge means.



Creamy and milky white



A variety of white shades of discharge, from eggshell to cream, can be normal. Unless your discharge is accompanied by certain textures or smells, don’t fret too much. A white discharge does almost the same thing as a clear discharge; to keep your vagina lubricated during sex and keep your vaginal tissues healthy.



Clear



Clear discharge, which can also be whitish in colour, is usually normal. It may have an egg-white like consistency. It’s also the go-to discharge a healthy body expels to rebalance itself – because your vagina is an amazing, self-cleaning organ. This colour usually occurs during your ovulation, pregnancy or when you are aroused; all absolutely normal.



Cloudy grey



When white turns to grey, like storm clouds or exhaust, see your doctor. It could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV), which is a very common infection in women. Your doctor will likely prescribe antibacterial ointments or oral antibiotics.



You should get a check-up if any of these discharge colours is accompanied by itching, pain, burning sensation during urination, a foul odour and blood discharge unrelated to your menstrual cycle.



Pale yellow to neon green



A very light yellow discharge could be more normal than you think. Most times it appears in your discharge, your diet is usually the cause. A green-yellow discharge, on the other hand, could be a sign of an infection. Have it checked.



Blush to deep pink



Pink discharge, ranging from a very light blush to the deep pink of a sunset, is often just a sign of the beginning of your cycle. But at other times, it can be a sign of a serious health problem. Some women usually see blood discharge after sex, so this could be another reason for a pinkish discharge.

